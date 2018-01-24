NTTF says Commonwealth Games selection strictly on merit – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NTTF says Commonwealth Games selection strictly on merit
Vanguard
The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) says the selection of players for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia will strictly be based on merit. NTTF's National Coach Nasiru Bello told newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos that the trials would be …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!