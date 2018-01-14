 Nuclear energy as game changer for Nigerian farmers – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nuclear energy as game changer for Nigerian farmers – The Punch

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Nuclear energy as game changer for Nigerian farmers
The Punch
Experts have stressed the role of nuclear energy in the quest to feed the world. In this report, they examine how Nigeria can leverage this option to drive its food security and safety agenda, writes STANLEY OPARA. Junaid Amodu is a water melon farmer

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.