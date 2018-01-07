Nuclear tests: North Korea bows to pressure, ready for talks

After two years of fruitless efforts to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table, North Korea finally announced on Sunday it will be sending a five-member delegation for talks with South Korea. The high-level talks which is the first formal dialogue between both the North and South Korea, in more than two years, is expected to…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nuclear tests: North Korea bows to pressure, ready for talks appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

