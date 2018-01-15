NUJ hails Ambode over Bamigbetan’s appointment – Vanguard
Vanguard
NUJ hails Ambode over Bamigbetan's appointment
Vanguard
lagos—The Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has commended the state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode for appointing Mr, Kehinde Bamigbetan as the new Commissioner for Information and Strategy, and other appointees. Ambode had …
