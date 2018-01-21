 NULGE praises Benue, Cross Rivers’ Assemblies for approving LG autonomy – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
NULGE praises Benue, Cross Rivers’ Assemblies for approving LG autonomy – Vanguard

Vanguard

NULGE praises Benue, Cross Rivers' Assemblies for approving LG autonomy
THE Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, has lauded Benue and Cross Rivers States Houses of Assembly for approving local government autonomy. Rising from a meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital, the South West Block of the union said the
LG autonomy 'll end herdsmen killings —NULGEThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

