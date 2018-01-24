 Nwaobi empowers constituents, presents scorecard in DTHA | Nigeria Today
Nwaobi empowers constituents, presents scorecard in DTHA

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News

By Simon Adewale

The member representing Aniocha North state constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Emeka Nwaobi, has empowered youths and women in Aniocha North LGA of the state with cash worth over N12 million.

The cash empowerment was presented to the beneficiaries which cut across the 18 communities in Aniocha North,  at the Oligbo Royal Palace Ground, Issele-uku, during a colourful event to mark Nwaobi’s second anniversary in the House.

Nwaobi also presented his scorecard to the people of the constituency on his activities as their representative in the state House of Assembly for a period of two years.

Speaking at the event, Nwaobi said that the event was an opportunity to appreciate God for all that he has done for the people of Aniocha North in the past two years of his representation, noting that the people were aware of the challenges that he passed through, before his assumption of office as the representative of the people, hence the need to celebrate and appreciate the goodness of  God.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

