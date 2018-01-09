NWF camps 32 wrestlers ahead of C/wealth Games – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NWF camps 32 wrestlers ahead of C/wealth Games
Vanguard
The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) Technical Director, Sir Damian Ohaike has said that 32 wrestlers have started camping last Friday ahead of the forthcoming Commonwealth Games billed to hold in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, from April 4 to …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!