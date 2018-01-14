NYSC announces resumption date for prospective Batch ‘B’ Stream II corp members

National youth service corps has announced the resumption date for 2017 batch b stream II orientation courses.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the camp will open on Tuesday January 16 and closes on Monday 5th February.

The statement reads:

The NYSC 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course is scheduled to

hold in Fifteen (15) NYSC Orientation Camps only, namely; Abia,

Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau,

Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT. The Orientation Course is to

commence as follows;

(a) Commencement and Registration: Tuesday 16th January, 2018

(b) Cut-off date for Registration: Midnight Wednesday,17th January, 2018

(c) Swearing-In Ceremony: Thursday, 18th January, 2018

(d) Closing: Monday, 5th February, 2018

2. All prospective corps members for the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II

Orientation Course are advised to proceed to their respective Camps as

stated on their Call-up letters. Foreign-trained graduates are to

report to the Camp with their travelling Passport for Identification

as well as their Certificate/Transcript for verification.

3. In the event of any loss of Call-up Letter, the Corps member who

collected the Call-up letter from his/her Institution is advised to

obtain Police Report and Sworn Court Affidavit and thereafter, report

to the Institution of graduation for further necessary action. Those

who initially printed their Call-up Letters on-line can re-print the

Call-up Letters as many times as they want in the case of loss.

4. Prospective Corps Members are to note that their states of

deployment may differ from their orientation camp venue, hence; they

must take careful note of their respective orientation camp venue

before proceeding to camp.

REQUIREMENT FOR REGISTRATION:

(a) Original Call-up Letter or Call-up Letter printed on-line

(b) Statement of Result endorsed by authorized officer with authentic signature.

(c) School Identity Card, including travelling Passport for

Foreign-trained graduates.

(d) Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists and Optometrists

are to produce evidence of Registration with their Professional

Bodies.

(e) Prospective Corps members should go to Camp with Functional

Account Number and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to facilitate online

payment of entitlements.

(f) In addition, each prospective corps member MUST present

Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital showing

his/her health status before he/she will be registered and admitted

for the orientation course.

The Director–General, Brigadier General SZ Kazaure DSS PhD FCSN

wishes all prospective corps members journey mercies to their respective camps

and a memorable orientation course.

Signed:

MANAGEMENT