NYSC Corps Member Killed In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Eket.

A statement issued on Monday, January 8, by the police in the state confirmed that the Corps member was shot on Sunday in Eket by unknown assailants who were on a motorcycle.

The statement, signed by the police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, said the late Corps member was “hanging out” at Akanimo Street with fellow Corp members whom he went visiting when he was shot.

The name of the late Corps member was not given but the police said he was serving at a public school at Nung Obong in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, has deployed a special force from the State Criminal Investigation Department to Eket to investigate the killing. “The police chief, who is said to have visited the crime scene, assured that those behind the killing would be apprehended and brought to justice,” the PPRO said.

360nobs had last month reported that the management of the NYSC released the mobilization time-table for the 2017 Batch B, stream 2 Corps members.

According to the Scheme, the orientation course will hold between Tuesday 16th January 2018, to Monday 5th February 2018.

