 NYSC suspends orientation in Benue | Nigeria Today
NYSC suspends orientation in Benue

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says the 2017 Batch ‘B’ stream II orientation course scheduled to hold in Benue from Jan. 16 to Feb. 5 has been suspended till further notice. The scheme made the announcement on its official Facebook page in Abuja on Sunday. It said that a new date would be communicated in […]

