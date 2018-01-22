 Oando reveals terms of dispute ‘settlement’ with Dahiru Mangal | Nigeria Today
Oando reveals terms of dispute ‘settlement’ with Dahiru Mangal

Oando Plc on Monday said it has signed a peace accord with one of the aggrieved shareholders, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal,  who earlier petitioned the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Mr Ayotola Jagun, Oando Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary  said that the Emir of Kano,  Muhammadu Sanusi II, waded into the crises between the company and Alhaji Dahiru Mangal. The statement was posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website (NSE).

