OAP Olufemi Awojobi Buried Amidst Tears in Ibadan

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Olufemi Oluwajobi was buried yesterday, January 2nd 2018 in Ibadan, Oyo State at the Sango Cemetery. The popular OAP that worked with Fresh FM was buried amidst tears. Family members, friends, colleagues and other sympathizers gathered at the cemetery to pay their last respect to the Ibadan based radio presenter and broadcaster who was hit […]

