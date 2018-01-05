Oba Adesina, Obasanjo Call for More Unity among Owu People

Solomon Elusoji

One of the prominent royal fathers in Owu-land, the Olowu of Owu-Ijebu, Oba Segun Adesina, has called for Owu people to do more to help each other.

The royal father made this call during the recent 26th Owu National Convention held at the Cultural Centre, Mokola, Ibadan.

“We need to do more for our people wherever they are, especially when we find ourselves in positions of political authority,” he said. “We are not saying they should be partial, but where our people have excelled, they should not be deprived of the opportunity.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, himself an Owu son, echoed the words of Oba Adesina.

“Let’s look everywhere for where there are Owu people,” he said, during a speech at the convention. “Someone told me there might be Owu people in Ekiti State, in Ondo State, let’s look for them. Our fathers do not throw away their children. In fact, anyone who says he is an Owu person and behaves like an Owu, let us accept him. Owu people do not steal. If we find such a person, we must ask his mother where he was brought.”

The Owu National Convention is an annual event in which people of Owu lineage come together to discuss about their origin, their various challenges in their various locations and the way forward for progress and development.

Oba Adesina, who spoke to reporters during the convention, said the Ibadan edition had been a success with the help of the Owu-Ijebu delegation, who made invaluable contributions to the process. “We have made positive contributions to the Oba Council meeting which were well appreciated,” he said. “And our members at the council are doing very well, which makes us very proud.”

An Owu son and Otuba Atunluse of Owu-Ijebu, Otunba Femi Adewunmi also reiterated that “Owu descendants are all from the same eventual lineage with shared common interest, so we must be our brother’s keeper.”

He also said he would like to see his people become a “strong pressure group to ensure advancement of all Owu communities – starting from my own stronghold, Owu-Ijebu.”

