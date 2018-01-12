Obama Explains The Perils Of Dad Dancing To Letterman [Video]

We know he loves a good dad joke, but what does the former president have to say about breaking it down?

David Letterman is busy putting the finishing touches on his latest show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and his first guest really doesn’t.

Barack was in the house, and the promo clip released shows POTUS number 44 giving fathers some advice on how to keep it classy on the d-floor.

Educate us, sir:

Don’t be afraid to pass this advice on to your old man ahead of another bumper wedding season.

I think Obama might have stepped out of the pocket just a touch during an Ellen appearance back in the day, but he does have a few moves up his sleeve:

You know when they say that white men can’t dance? Ahem…

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

