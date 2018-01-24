 Obasanjo advises Buhari not to run for second term – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Obasanjo advises Buhari not to run for second term – The Nation Newspaper

Vanguard

Obasanjo advises Buhari not to run for second term
The Nation Newspaper
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to run for a second term. He accused the President of nepotism, having a poor understanding of politics and engaging in blame games rather than accepting responsibility
