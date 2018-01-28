Obasanjo Meets Buhari In Addis Ababa Days After His ‘Letter Bomb’

Nigeria’s current President, Muhammadu Buhari, and a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, came face to face for the first time in Addis Ababa, barely a few days after the latter released a damning statement requesting the former not to seek re-election in 2019.

It was all smiles when the two leaders met briefly on Sunday at the ongoing African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It was learnt that Obasanjo first went round to exchange pleasantries with other African leaders attending the summit before looking out for Buhari among the crowd to also have a word with him.

It was also gathered that on sighting Buhari at the venue, Obasanjo, who ruled Nigeria as a democratically elected President between 1999 and 2007, approached the President and shook hands with him.

State House Correspondences at the venue observed that the brief pleasantries between the two leader became a sensation inside the Nelson Mandela Hall as photojournalists made frantic efforts to capture the moment.

Mr. Obasanjo had stirred up controversies in Nigeria when he released a 13-page statement accusing Buhari of not living up to expectations and therefore should not seek re-election in 2019.

The Federal Government subsequently issued a seven-page statement in reply to Obasanjo’s criticism of the administration of its principal, Buhari.

