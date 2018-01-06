Obasanjo not Jonathan initiated Kaduna rail project, el-Rufai replies Ben Bruce – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Obasanjo not Jonathan initiated Kaduna rail project, el-Rufai replies Ben Bruce
The Nation Newspaper
Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State said yesterday that Senator Ben Murray Bruce (Bayelsa East) was wrong to claim that the Kaduna rail system was initiated by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. President Muhammadu Buhari and El-Rufai had jointly …
