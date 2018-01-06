Obasanjo not Jonathan initiated Kaduna rail project, el-Rufai replies Ben Bruce

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State said yesterday that Senator Ben Murray Bruce (Bayelsa East) was wrong to claim that the Kaduna rail system was initiated by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

President Muhammadu Buhari and El-Rufai had jointly taken a train ride in Kaduna on Thursday, with Bruce teasing the President to thank ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for the ride.

The train took Buhari and El-Rufai from Rigasa to Kakuri on the outskirts of Kaduna to enable the president inaugurate the country’s first Inland Dry Port.

Bruce, writing on his Twitter handle yesterday, said the rail system was “entirely” Jonathan’s achievement.

“I hope President @MBuhari remembers to say thank you to former President @GEJonathan for the train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna. Some of us haven’t forgotten that that achievement was entirely the handiwork of the Jonathan government. Nigeria should give honour to whom honour is due

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 4, 2018″

The governor’s response, also on Twitter, was swift in coming.

He said: “Wrong distinguished senator! The Obasanjo administration, which Jonathan was not part of, designed, raised the financing and started the EPC of the Lagos-Kano dual track-standard gauge rail system and the Abuja Light Rail,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Yar’Adua-Jonathan stalled both projects for two years!”

