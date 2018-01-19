 Obasanjo reveals what will happen to Nigeria without continuous negotiations | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo reveals what will happen to Nigeria without continuous negotiations

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Olusegun Obasanjo, Friday, warned that Nigeria risks division without renegotiating how it wants to move ahead as one united entity. According to Obasanjo, “Nigeria must continue to renegotiate its unity and give listening ear to the complaints of all ethnic groups in the country.” Obasanjo noted this will give the country’s various ethnic nationalities […]

Obasanjo reveals what will happen to Nigeria without continuous negotiations

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.