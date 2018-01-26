Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari: open confrontation against the North, says group

A pro-Buhari youth group, The Democratic Youths Congress for Buhari 2019, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari as an open confrontation against the “North that made him what he is”. Obasanjo had, in an open letter, told Buhari to jettison his second term ambition over the failure of his administration […]

