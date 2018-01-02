Obasanjo’s LG Reform Laid Foundation For Farmers/Herders Clashes – Joda

Elder statesman and seasoned bureaucrat, Ahmed Joda, has identified the 1976 local government reforms introduced by former head of state, General Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd), as the root cause of farmers/herdsmen clashes. Farmers/herdsmen clashes which has been a recurring decimal in the country, with its attendant loss of lives and properties, is assuming a more worrisome […]

The post Obasanjo’s LG Reform Laid Foundation For Farmers/Herders Clashes – Joda appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

