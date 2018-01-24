 Obasanjo’s statement: FG speaks on herdsmen killings, Buhari’s re-election bid | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo’s statement: FG speaks on herdsmen killings, Buhari’s re-election bid

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian government has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has the right to re-contest in 2019. It also spoke on what the government is doing about herdsmen killings across the country. The two issues are contained in ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter advising President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019. A press statement by Minister of […]

Obasanjo’s statement: FG speaks on herdsmen killings, Buhari’s re-election bid

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.