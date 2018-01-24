Obasanjo’s statement: FG speaks on herdsmen killings, Buhari’s re-election bid
Nigerian government has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has the right to re-contest in 2019. It also spoke on what the government is doing about herdsmen killings across the country. The two issues are contained in ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter advising President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019. A press statement by Minister of […]
