Obasanjo’s statement: Gov. Bello reacts, reveals who can stop Buhari’s re-election
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has maintained that no amount of criticism can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from seeking a second term, come 2019. The governor noted that no campaign of calumny against Buhari would frustrate the president’s re-election because he had the overwhelming support of Nigerians. Bello, who spoke in Lokoja, the state capital, […]
Obasanjo’s statement: Gov. Bello reacts, reveals who can stop Buhari’s re-election
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!