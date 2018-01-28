‘Obasanjo’s treatise is most interesting story in Nigeria since the beginning of the year’

In this interview monitored on Channels Television on his reaction to the 13-page statement issued by a former president Olusegun Obasanjo advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election, Akin Oyebode, a professor of international law and jurisprudence, said Nigerians should be grateful to Obasanjo for his intervention at a very critical period the nation’s history. He also noted that Nigerians are in a hurry and that they don’t want a geriatric as president who will be creating excuses for non-performance. Excerpts:

What can you make out of the letter by former president Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari?

It is simply an indication that the Hallelujah chorus surrounding President Buhari is undeserving; that the Emperor’s new clothes are not all that new; and Obasanjo had the guts to say the Emperor is actually naked. So quite sincerely, I think we have to applaud Chief Obasanjo for his intervention. I think it is the most interesting story in the country since the beginning of this year.

Looking at the current administration, there has been lot of critical areas of challenges; from security to national unity and economy. Do you think that Obasanjo’s letter is likely to switch things up a bit?

In a way yes, because people are discussing 2019 and I read General Obasanjo’s statement and it seems to have entered the caveat about the choices facing the country in 2019. I must point out though that he’s not the only person to advise the incumbent president not to seek a second term. Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie not too long ago said that Buhari should not make a fool of himself; that he should take honourable exit from power and go and nurse himself to good health and what have you. Remember also, that Mrs. Buhari had advised her husband not to give a second try; that if he was not going to do so, he should count her out of those that would support that endeavour. So, quite sincerely, General Obasanjo is merely articulating what many of the friends of President Buhari ought to have been telling him. Unfortunately, many of those people are self-seekers, self-servers and self-opinionated, who are afraid to tell President the truth. So, quite sincerely as I said, I think the nation should be grateful to Obasanjo for his intervention at a very critical period our nation’s history.

You said we should be grateful to Chief Obasanjo, but if we cast our mind back, he supported President Buhari’s election just as he supported the last two administrations of the late Yar’ Adua and Jonathan. Is he really the best person to say things are not going well?

I think General Obasanjo has his eyes on history. Remember, way back when MKO Abiola was being touted as president of Nigeria, he said he was not the messiah that we were seeking. And his warning to President Jonathan to change his attitude in terms of governance was so critical and decisive, if you remember. So, it seems that General Obasanjo has done it again; because he has ventilated the grievances and frustrations of many Nigerians over two-and-half years.

Some people are wondering, is it counsel; is it advice or prophecy? What do you think?

No, I don’t think Obasanjo sees himself as a prophet; he’s saying that looking at what is happening in the country today; that Buhari is best advised not to have a second bite of the apple. That the best thing for him to do is to take a dignified exit from power and let Nigeria decides its future. That there are so many candidates for the job of the president; young people are asking for young president, the sort of things you saw in Liberia, where George Weah, who upon being sworn in, within a few hours he has announced his cabinet. We don’t want a situation of an alibi by a president who will claim that he has to take his time to take decisions. Nigerians are in a hurry and they don’t want a geriatric as president who will be creating excuses for non-performance. I think that is the thrust of General Obasanjo’s intervention at this point in time.

What do you think Obasanjo meant by this Coalition for Nigeria (CN) movement that he is talking about?

My hunch is that both the APC and PDP suffer from a legitimacy crisis and because the two parties have not delivered, he is looking at a viable alternative. He is talking about women; he’s talking about children and we are aware of the group of young people who want Nigeria to be weaned off the tentacles of both the APC and PDP. So, if Nigeria deserves a change, then of course, we can’t continue with the way we’ve been doing things and expect different consequence. That is the wisdom in the letter of General Obasanjo in my own perspective.

You made mention of what Mrs. Aisha Buhari said some time ago about the husband, but it appears the interpretation it is being given is different?

Well, they can put all manner of spins around it. Remember, President Buhari’s retort when she was before Angela Merkel was that the statement by the wife should be ignored because she belongs to the kitchen and the other room. And I said then that it was an unfortunate retort because you don’t disparage your spouse before a female chancellor of a country. A Ph.D holder in Physics; who is running the show. Quite sincerely, Mrs. Buhari went to school and she has proper antecedent in terms of her family background. She knows what she is doing, given by the kind of things she is putting out even on the social media, they are informed and advised. I will not really accept the twist or spin that the commentators on social media have been putting on her doubts as to the wisdom or propriety of her husband running a second term.

The post ‘Obasanjo’s treatise is most interesting story in Nigeria since the beginning of the year’ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

