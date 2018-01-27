Obaseki congratulates Falconets on 6-0 victory over S/Africa

…Shaibu, Amanokha laud team

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has congratulated Nigeria’s Under-20 Women National Team also known as the Falconets over their six goals thrashing of their South African counterparts in Benin City.

The governor, who was elated at the spectacular display by the Falconets, congratulated the team for proving that Nigeria indeed plays superior football on the African continent.

The falconets, in a convincing display of class, pummeled their South African counterparts with six goals to nil in the second leg of the FIFA U-20 Women World Cup qualifying match, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, on Saturday.

Obaseki said, “We are elated at the performance of the young women. They showed they were the superior team with their coordinated and tactical wizardry on the field of play, which apparently left their opponents in disarray. It was indeed a thrashing.

“This adds to mounting victories the team has secured in Benin City. We have come to establish ourselves as the Mecca of victories for this team, and we promise to continue to provide the conducive environment for them to continue to play and secure victory on the home soil.”

The Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Phillip Shaibu also praised the team for raising the bar so high and cleverly outsmarting their opponents.

He added that the victory is well deserved and shows that Benin City is indeed a worthy host for national teams.

The Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Hon. Mika Amanokha, commended the team for the win, adding “not only did the team deserve the win, they also showed superior handling of the ball and were of a different class.”

