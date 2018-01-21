Obaseki harps on grassroots development, wins Midwest Personality of the Year Award

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has reiterated his administration’s commitment to grassroots development, noting that efforts to develop rural communities will positively impact the lives of ordinary people.

Governor Obaseki said this when he received the Midwest Personality of the Year Award at the MidWest Tempo 2017 Annual Awards organised by MidWest Tempo Magazine, a community newspaper in Benin City.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said that he values the views of those at the grassroots because they are honest and are not coated to earn cheap favours.

According to him, “We place premium on the ordinary people and appreciate newspapers like this, which is the voice of the ordinary people. For a community newspaper to recognise me as their Personality of the year, it is a commendable verdict.

“Some people may flatter you, but the people in the grassroots will tell you the truth. They have spoken here today about the effectiveness of this government and we have heard them loud and clear.”

In a lecture titled “Time to Renegotiate our Corporate Existence”, Sen. Ehigie Uzamere, made a case for the Nigerian government to heed the call from different groups in Nigeria to address rising tension across the country.

He called for genuine commitment among leaders to the cause of nationhood, noting, “once our corporate existence is rested on the tripod of equity, truth and egalitarianism, true federalism will become a fait accomli and our corporate existence will be guaranteed.”

