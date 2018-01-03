Obaseki Meets Workers, Gives 72 Hours To Treat Files
BY PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, met with the Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries and other state civil servants on salary grade level 15 to 17 with a pledge to boost capacity development and provide health insurance for workers in the state. Addressing the civil servants at Government House […]
The post Obaseki Meets Workers, Gives 72 Hours To Treat Files appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!