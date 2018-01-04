 Obaseki’s 2018 budget is full of deceit, duplication – PDP – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki’s 2018 budget is full of deceit, duplication – PDP – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Obaseki's 2018 budget is full of deceit, duplication – PDP
The Nation Newspaper
Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the state 2018 budget as signed into law by Governor Godwin Obaseki is full of deceit and duplication. It said the Edo 2018 budget was meant to inflict pains on the people. The PDP
Clamp down on BUA: Edo acted to forestall outbreak of violenceVanguard
BUA reacts to arrest of its staff by Edo governor, ObasekiDaily Post Nigeria
2018 budget realistic, designed to propel economic growth – Obaseki's aideTHISDAY Newspapers
TODAY.NG
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.