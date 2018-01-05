Obong Of Calabar Calls For Peace Among All Ethnic Nationalities

Edidem Ekpo Oto V, the Obong of Calabar, has called for peace and unity among the Efiks and all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria as the country recently celebrated the birth of Christ. He said it was only through unity that the country would overcome its seeming socio-political and economic challenges. The Obong, who made the […]

The post Obong Of Calabar Calls For Peace Among All Ethnic Nationalities appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

