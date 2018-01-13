Obstructing Maina’s probe proves Buhari behind his reinstatement – Reno

By now, my readers would be aware that the Abuh administration recently tried to get a Federal High Court to stop the Senate of the National Assembly’s probe into the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina.

Malami’s argument to the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court was that the Senate lacked the powers to proceed with its investigation into Maina’s recall by the executive arm of government. Unfortunately, the court did not agree with him.

The judiciary must be commended for refusing to allow itself be used by the government to protect one of the most hideous characters in the history of corruption in Nigeria.

But why on earth would President Muhammadu Buhari allow his Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, to undermine a probe into the truth of the Maina affair?

In the same way as he went to court to keep from showing his West African School Certificate, the Buhari administration has now gone to court to try to stop the probe into the Maina reinstatement.

Would a government without anything to hide do this? Remember, Maina said he would expose the Presidency cabal who brought him back if they do not protect him.

Is this action by the Attorney General of the Federation an measure in response to Maina’s threat?

The action runs counter to everything that President Muhammadu Buhari claims to stand for. It is an act of corruption from a supposedly anti corruption administration.

Abdulrasheed Maina is allegedly one of the biggest thieves in Nigeria’s history. Not only did he steal, but he stole pension funds of our parents and grand parents, people who have served Nigeria well and meritoriously. This is the type of person that the Buhari administration is using state resources to try to protect?

And why should they even try to stop a probe when in fact the Senate gave them every opportunity to appear before the probe panel to state their own side of the story?

What does Maina have on the President? Did he sponsor the President’s election with his loot? Or is he planning to sponsor the President’s re-election with his loot?

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of the fictional detective, Sherlock Holmes, said, “Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.”

It is impossible that Maina reinstated himself. A higher power had to have reinstated him. The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita revealed that not only was the civil service that she heads opposed to Maina’s reinstatement, but that she warmed the President in person about the folly of the government’s planned action on Maina BEFORE it was carried out.

In fact, in a leaked memo to the Chief of Staff to the President, Mrs. Oyo-Ita revealed as follows:

“Please, note that the OHCSF was never in agreement with the reinstatement and consequently never conveyed the approval of the FCPC to Mr. A. A. Maina, nor approved his posting to the Ministry of Interior or any other MDA. Rather, I sought audience with His Excellency, Mr. President on Wednesday, 11th October, 2017 after the FEC meeting where I briefed His Excellency verbally on the wide-ranging implications of the reinstatement of Mr. A. A. Maina, especially the damaging impact on the anti-corruption stance of this administration.”

When you factor in Sir. Conan Doyle’s maxim and the revelation by Mrs. Oyo-Ita above and add it to the latest attempts by the Attorney General of the Federation to stop the National Assembly’s probe into the Maina affair, there can only be one conclusion, and that is that President Muhammadu Buhari is behind the Maina affair himself.

Let us shed any pretense. This President is as corrupt as they come. Obviously, he learnt under the best. He learned his trade under General Sani Abacha, that notoriously kleptomaniac and bloodthirsty tyrant under whom Muhammadu Buhari served loyally as Executive Chairman of the notoriously corrupt Petroleum Trust Fund.

It has since come to light that Abdulrasheed Maina himself was an operative of the Abacha government, on whose behalf he allegedly undertook huge and bogus contracts as revealed by a Daily Trust investigative report on October 29, 2017.

Could this be the link? Could that be the connection between a much beloved fugitive and the President who loves him?

But this latest attempt by the Buhari administration to cover up on the Maina issue is only the latest in a long line of cover ups.

Ever a forgetful nation, we have so soon forgotten that the minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, revealed that $25 billion worth of contracts were awarded by the Group Managing (Damaging?) Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, without due process.

Till today, that allegation has not been probed or investigated. It had been swept under the carpet! It has gone with the wind. The quantum of corruption under the Buhari administration is so high that the nation is no longer shocked when billions of dollars are allegedly usurped.

In which other nation could such an allegation be made and then be glossed over as has been done in Buhari’s Nigeria?

And then there is Babachir Lawal, Buhari’s infamous former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who was caught, red handed, pilfering funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons.

Till today, he is a free man. He walks around freely. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that is so quick to pounce on opposition elements on mere suspicion seems to have lost its gumption when it comes to the former SGF.

Then although I sympathize with the President over his son’s motorbike accident, there are still salient questions to be asked.

Yusuf Buhari has his power-bike accident on a BMW machine that allegedly costs in excess of $100,000. Where did the son of a man who had to take a bank loan from Union Bank to buy his Presidential nomination form get that type of money to buy a power bike?

I prayed for the young man. I wish him well. But these are salient question that have to be asked especially as his father has painted all other leaders as corrupt and himself the only clean man.

The only thing clean about Muhammadu Buhari in my opinion is that he is an expert in eat and clean your mouth.

The man has been a spectacular disappointment in every area of governance.

The one area where he was expected to do well is in the area of security being a former military general, but even there he had failed woefully!

According to esri.com, Boko Haram, a group that the Buhari administration claimed to have defeated, carried out more than 100 attacks in 2017 and killed 716 people-more people than Al-Qaeda killed worldwide. The Buhari government lives by pure propaganda.

look at how they are trying to cover up Fulani herdsmen killings by claiming that herdsmen are ‘mere criminals’ forgetting that according to the Oxford English Dictionary terrorism is “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.”

Typically the Buhari administration wants to cover up the fact that Fulani herdsmen are terrorists because they obviously use killings and maiming (their preferred mode of violence) to achieve their political aim of undermining the anti grazing laws which they find distasteful to their marauding ways.

Again, taking into account the maxim by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the only reason one can reasonably give for the continued inaction by the Buhari government in the face of continuously horrific killings of Nigerian citizens by Fulani herdsmen is that the President, being of Fulani extraction, believes that where the interests of Nigeria collided with the interest of the Fulani, his loyalty should be to the Fulani.

But how long will this administration continue to cover up its corruption, tribalism and nepotism?

Only as long as we Nigerians allow them. Thankfully, the Independent National Electoral Commission has just released the 2019 election time table in which the Presidential elections are to hold in February of 2019.

My advise to one and all is to go and register to vote and then use your Permanent Voter Cord to secure Nigeria’s independence by making February 2019 a month of FailBuhari.

Reno’s Nuggets

Don’t buy expensive designer clothes if you have not built your house. First meet your needs before you meet you wants. A house is the most basic human need. One Gucci design can pay for part of the land. If you already have land, it can pay for blocks. And Even if you have a job, don’t put all your eggs in that basket. Get your side hustle. Never go home and watch TV. Instead go home and watch your side hustle grow. That’s how the people you watch on TV grew #RenosNuggets

Reno Omokri: Number One Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years: Chibok, 2015 and Other Conspiracies

