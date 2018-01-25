Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG to sue FG, Police
Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has disclosed that the group will file a suit against the Federal Government and the Nigerian Police.
Dr. Ezekwesili who two days ago claimed she was arrested by the Nigerian police over a peaceful demonstration the group was holding in Abuja made the disclosure today on her official twitter handle @obyezeks.
“Thanks to EVERYONE who showed concern for us and our movement @BBOG_Nigeria when the FG of President .@MBuhari used the IG of @PoliceNG to harass, brutalize, arrest & detain us on Tuesday. We have concluded our 3-Day #MarchToTheVilla today.
“WE shall SUE the FG & Police,” she tweeted.
