 Oby Ezekwesili: I have a political agenda to stop PDP and APC in 2019
Oby Ezekwesili: I have a political agenda to stop PDP and APC in 2019

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Lead, Politics | 0 comments

A former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili says she has a political agenda for 2019.

In a statement on Twitter, Ezekwesili said she will actively campaign against APC and PDP in the 2019 Elections except in rare cases where the PDP or APC field new minds with strong records of Public Interest.

She disclose that APC and PDP are twin brothers with no big difference.

