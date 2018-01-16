Octoin Project to Release Its Own OctoinCoin in February

Octoin project is happy to announce the release its own cryptocurrency OctoinCoin! The release is planned for the beginning of February 2018.

Our Team has done really hard work so that the product that we present to the market would be really outstanding. OctoinCoin (OCC) has got many advantages which differentiate it from the rest of cryptocurrencies. Three wales, which OCC is based on are the security, speed, and convenience.

Advantages of OCC comparing to other cryptocurrencies:

PoS mining which is possible without using the expensive equipment. It is enough simply to keep your wallet open with the balance;

Using the SegWit gives additional 4-times optimisation of block of OCC. It multiplies by many times the speed of transaction.

The Lightning Network technology is a completely new opportunity of conducting instant transactions with almost no commissions!

OCCode is the opportunity of cold storage and sending coins using the code. This technology is reminding the electronic cheque to bearer. It is easy and safe method of sending the coins to the user, who might not even have the wallet at the moment of receiving the coins. When someone receives and activates the code, he is refilling its balance for the amount of OCC, which is was indicated while created OCCode.

We are sure that start of our own cryptocurrency with such functionality will allow us to straighten our leadership positions at the cryptocurrencies market. So that our Partners can attract new users to the system!

90 Long Acre

London

WC2E 9RZ

https://octoin.com

The post Octoin Project to Release Its Own OctoinCoin in February appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

