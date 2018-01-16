Of Course Steven Seagal Is A Creep Who Exposed Himself In Front Of Women (And Worse)

Another day, another washed up Hollywood star being accused of some form of sexual assault.

Best known for playing a Bond girl in 2002’s Die Another Day, Rachel Grant is the latest actor to come forward with allegations against Steven Seagal.

Grant claims the Hollywood-star-turned-Aikido-trainer “pulled down her top and then exposed himself to her during an audition in Bulgaria,” reports The Guardian.

Of course, Seagal has unequivocally denied the accusation – but she’s not the first:

Grant’s allegation is the latest in a string of sexual misconduct accusations against Seagal. On Friday the Los Angeles police department confirmed they were investigating him over an allegation of sexual assault although it is unknown who made the complaint.

Speaking to BBC News, the British actress explained how she was “emboldened by the #metoo campaign” and that the “incident happened when she was flown to Sofia and left alone in a hotel suite with Seagal”:

He repeatedly asked her to take off her top, which she refused. “I stood up to try to distract him. But he was able to tug down my top, which was strapless. My breasts were completely exposed and I was forced to cover myself,” she [below] said.

“He pushed me on to the bed with force. Then he said: ‘I suppose you want to see my private parts’ – though he used a different word. I was looking up and he started to pull down his zip.” Grant says she burst into tears, at which point Seagal apologised. However, she later lost her job on the film, Out for a Kill.

Several other women have accused Seagal of inappropriate behaviour and harassment – including actors Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy and Rae Dawn Chong:

Regina Simons, who was 18 when shooting the film On Deadly Ground in 1993, told the Wrap that Seagal raped her after he invited her to a party at his house. Former model Faviola Dadis also claimed in an Instagram post that Seagal had groped her during a 2002 audition.

De Rossi wrote on Twitter about an incident in which she said he ‘unzipped his pants’:

What is it with these men unzipping their pants?

Lawyers for Seagal released a statement, which said:

“Our client denies having such contact with Ms Grant and further vehemently denies any alleged assault at all, in particular, the alleged assault occurring in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2002.”

As someone who holds both US and Russian citizenship and, well, loves both Putin and Trump, we are not even surprised.

[source:theguardian]

