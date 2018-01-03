 Official Video: Pablo – DTUNES Ft. Mr Eazi & CDQ | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Official Video: Pablo – DTUNES Ft. Mr Eazi & CDQ

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

Official Video: Pablo – DTUNES Ft. Mr Eazi & CDQ .. Ace producer D’tunes is back with the dance video of his trending tune “ Pablo ” featuring Mr Eazi and rapper – CDQ … Produced by Toby Tag. Video directed by Bukola Jimoh.. This is just to a little of whats is to come […]

The post Official Video: Pablo – DTUNES Ft. Mr Eazi & CDQ appeared first on Ngyab – Current News In Nigeria Today – Nigeria News Today Headlines .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab – Current News In Nigeria Today – Nigeria News Today Headlines . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.