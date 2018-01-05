 Ogoni Clean-up: HYPREP Denies Sidelining Ogoni Youths | Nigeria Today
Ogoni Clean-up: HYPREP Denies Sidelining Ogoni Youths

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has denied reports in the media that its Project Coordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil, sidelined Ogoni youths from participating in the process of the ongoing clean-up exercise in Ogoniland. HYPREP, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its image-maker, Kpoobari Nafo, said it has never done anything in Ogoniland […]

The post Ogoni Clean-up: HYPREP Denies Sidelining Ogoni Youths appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

