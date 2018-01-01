 Ogun Govt., Police read riot acts to Transport Union over planned leadership tussle – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogun Govt., Police read riot acts to Transport Union over planned leadership tussle – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ogun Govt., Police read riot acts to Transport Union over planned leadership tussle
Vanguard
ABEOKUTA- A group within the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) in Ogun State has threatened to take over the power from the current leadership led by Shamsudeen Apelogun. *Motor Park. The group led by
Why Police Read Riot Act To Transport Unions In OgunIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.