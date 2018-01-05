 Oh No!! Founder & Editor Of Al-Hajj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature Is Dead | Nigeria Today
Oh No!! Founder & Editor Of Al-Hajj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature Is Dead

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Politics

Is Alhaji Iddrisu Bature  Dead, Ghanaian Political commentator and founder and Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature dies at 60. Alhaji Iddrisu Bature died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Friday where he had been on admission after suffering a stroke. Arrangments are being made to send the body home for Islamic rights to […]

The post Oh No!! Founder & Editor Of Al-Hajj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature Is Dead appeared first on Ngyab .

