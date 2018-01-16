 Oh No!! Popular Nigerian DJ, Goodwin Gabriel (Gee Connection) Is Dead (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Jos DJ and one of the pioneering Disc Jockeys, Goodwin Gabriel (Gee Connection), is dead. According to reports, DJ Gee connection died this evening in his sleep after a battle with a leg problem. The deceased held sway in Raypower 100.5Fm, Jos, holding down the Grandslam and the power Drive with classic tunes, and […]

