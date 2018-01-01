WTI closes above $US60 on 2017’s last day – Nine
|
The Punch
|
WTI closes above $US60 on 2017's last day
Nine
US oil prices closed above $US60 a barrel on the final trading day of the year, the first time since mid-2015, as the commodity ended 2017 with a 12 per cent gain spurred by strong demand and declining global inventories. International benchmark Brent …
The Biggest Oil Story Of 2017
Oil price at $66 good for Nigeria, say experts
Oil Update – December 2017
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!