Oil Price At Highest Since 2015, As Iran Unrest Spooks Market
Oil price rose further above 68 Dollars a barrel on Thursday to the highest since May 2015, supported by unrest in Iran that raised concerns about supply risks, cold weather in the U.S., boosting demand and OPEC-led output cuts. Six days of anti-government protests in OPEC’s third-largest producer added a geopolitical risk premium to oil […]
The post Oil Price At Highest Since 2015, As Iran Unrest Spooks Market appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!