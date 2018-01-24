Oil prices ease as US crude inventories rise unexpectedly – Reuters
Reuters
Oil prices ease as US crude inventories rise unexpectedly
Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, under pressure from a rise in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories although crude remained near three-year highs. A view shows the French oil giant Total refinery in Donges, France, November 21, 2017 …
