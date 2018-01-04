 Oil stocks lift NSE indicators by 1.28% – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Oil stocks lift NSE indicators by 1.28% – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Business

Vanguard
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indicators on Thursday improved by 1.28 per cent due to gains posted by some petroleum equities. Seplat led the gainers' table, increasing by N23.78 to close at N650 per share. The floor of Stock exchange. Forte

