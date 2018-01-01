Oil Update – December 2017 – Seeking Alpha
|
The Punch
|
Oil Update – December 2017
Seeking Alpha
Back in August, I quoted Dan Dicker saying that oil prices were likely to rise to $60 per barrel by year-end, perhaps even $70. At the end of the last trading day of the year and after normal oil trading hours, West Texas Intermediate closed at about …
Oil price at $66 good for Nigeria, say experts
Crude Oil Prices – Weekly Outlook: January 2 – 5
Oil costs may spike greater than 25%, in keeping with Jim O'Neill
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!