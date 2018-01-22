Oil’s rout is over, hail the return of $100 crude — well, maybe – Financial Post
|
Financial Post
|
Oil's rout is over, hail the return of $100 crude — well, maybe
Financial Post
After three years of gloom, the number 100 is finally starting to resurface in the forecasts of market analysts. A slump in new production outside the U.S. shale patch in 2019 could help to send Brent crude briefly back above US$100 a barrel next year …
Oil Wavers as Saudis, Russians Affirm United Front Against Glut
Crisis-Hit Venezuela Takes Over OPEC Rotating Presidency
Oil Holds Steady on US Output Forecast
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!