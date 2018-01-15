Oke Charges New Aare Ona Kakanfo to Pursue Unity Among Yorubas, Other Races

By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The House of Representatives member for Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Hon. Oluwole Oke, has charged the newly installed Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams, to pursue unity among all Yorubas and other races.

This is as he congratulated Adams on his coronation as the 15th Are Ona Kakanfo, by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, at the weekend.

“Adams installation comes at a time when the pursuit of unity among the Yoruba people has become imperative politically, socially and economically. I am confident that he would make this agenda one of his primary assignments,” Oke said.

The lawmaker also charged Adams to cement existing cordial ties between the Yorubas and other tribes.

“I pray for divine wisdom and patience for the new chief, to live up to and above expectations in this role,” he added.

