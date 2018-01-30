 OKEY SOKAY – Jòòkwa Sir | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OKEY SOKAY – Jòòkwa Sir

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Okey Sokay kicks off the year by teaming up with Egar_Boi once more to make this awesome piece “Jòòkwa Sir “. Jòòkwa Sir ( meaning ” Thank You Sir ” ) is a Thanksgiving Song laced on a TRAP BEAT with beautifully layered vocals on this track where we also see Okey Sokay the music […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.