OKEY SOKAY – Jòòkwa Sir

Okey Sokay kicks off the year by teaming up with Egar_Boi once more to make this awesome piece “Jòòkwa Sir “. Jòòkwa Sir ( meaning ” Thank You Sir ” ) is a Thanksgiving Song laced on a TRAP BEAT with beautifully layered vocals on this track where we also see Okey Sokay the music […]

