Okonjo Iweala’s Son weds in Abia State

Posted on Jan 2, 2018

Okonjo Iweala’s Son weds in Abia State

Former Minister of Finance, Dr (Mrs) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala witnessed the wedding ceremony of his son. The wedding took place  few days ago in Abia State.

Dr. Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa and others were in attendance.

It was gathered that the traditional wedding was a quiet one with few friends and families.

