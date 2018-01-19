Okonkwo, Maduka to address 400 professionals in BEEP conference

Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo and President of the Coscharis Group Dr. Cosmas Maduka will address over 400 professionals in the Business Entrepreneurship, Empowerment and Professionalism conference (BEEP) holding tomorrow in Lagos.

Oganised by the Flame Academy and Consulting Ltd, as part of her Corporate Social Responsibility, the theme of the conference “Developing Professionals, Improving Businesses”

In a statement, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Flames Academy & Consulting, Mr. Orji Udemezue, said that the conference is being organized as a critical vehicle for boosting Human Capital Development in Nigeria and beyond which is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Over 400 working professionals and employers of organizations across all sectors of the economy are expected to grace the event including the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo who would deliver the keynote address and President, Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, among others.

Udemezue said: “The conference is free and some of the objectives and intended outcome of the conference are: to promote sound business practices in participants’ organizations and improve the way people and resources are managed for the overall success of businesses; to enhance the development of entrepreneurial skills amongst participants as critical for facilitating both personal and national growth and development, among others.

