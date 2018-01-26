Okorocha to Imo youths: It is better to be an armed robber than to smoke weed [VIDEO]

Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, has said it’s better for youths to be armed robbers than to be involved in smoking marijuana. The governor made the remark while addressing some youths of the state. In a video retrieved online, the governor, who spoke in Igbo could also be heard briefing the people on development […]

